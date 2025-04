DR Congo, M23 Rebels Hold First Talks After Months Of Conflict

Members of the M23 rebel group stand guard as people attend a rally addressed by Corneille Nangaa

DOHA (Qatar), April 8 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Congo's government and M23 rebels held private talks in Qatar for the first time since the rebels conducted a lightning offensive in the country's east, a source briefed on the discussions said.

The talks offer the greatest hope of a halt to hostilities since M23 seized eastern Congo's two largest cities, a rapid advance that since January has resulted in thousands of deaths and forced hundreds of thousands more from their homes.

The fighting has raised fears of a wider regional war, as Congo's neighbours Uganda and Burundi also have troops in the region.

It was reported last week that Kinshasa and M23 planned to hold their first direct talks in Doha on April 9. But the source with knowledge of the situation said private talks were also held last week.

They were positive, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity, and prompted the rebels to withdraw from the strategic town of Walikale, in an area rich in minerals including tin, as a goodwill gesture.

M23 and Congo's government did not immediately comment.

The April 9 talks are still expected to go ahead in Doha.

M23 pledged to withdraw from Walikale last month, but initially failed to do so, accusing the Congolese army of going back on its commitments and not withdrawing attack drones. Two residents, a local official and the army confirmed last week that M23 had left.

The United Nations and Western governments say Rwanda has provided arms and troops to the ethnic Tutsi-led M23.

Rwanda has denied backing M23 and says its military has acted in self-defence against Congo's army and a militia founded by perpetrators of the 1994 genocide. - NNN-AGENCIES