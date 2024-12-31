Body Mist Market Size, Share, Future Trends & Forecast 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research)
Introduction
Body mist is a lightweight, fragrant personal care product that delivers a subtle and refreshing scent. Compared to perfumes, it contains a lower concentration of essential oils, making it gentler and ideal for everyday use. Typically water-based, body mists often include moisturizing components like aloe vera or glycerin, providing both hydration and fragrance.
Highly versatile, body mists can be sprayed directly onto the skin or layered with lotions to enhance their longevity. Known for their affordability and wide variety, they are available in a range of fragrances, from floral and fruity to musky and tropical, catering to diverse preferences.
Market Dynamics
Rising interest in self-care and personal hygiene drives the global market
The growing focus on self-care and personal hygiene is driving the global body mist market . As consumers place more emphasis on their well-being, body mists have become a popular choice for adding a refreshing and light fragrance to daily routines. According to the Personal Care Products Council, demand for body mists has increased by 15% in the past year, reflecting a rising trend in self-pampering.
This surge aligns with the broader wellness movement, where individuals seek products that promote relaxation, freshness, and overall self-care. In response, brands are expanding their range of offerings to cater to this demand for clean, revitalizing fragrances, further boosting body mist sales.
Partnerships with personalities for co-branded collections or endorsements create tremendous opportunities
Partnerships with celebrities and influencers offer a valuable opportunity in the global body mist market, significantly enhancing brand visibility and consumer appeal. These collaborations leverage the fan base of prominent personalities, fostering trust and driving interest in co-branded collections or endorsements.
For instance, in March 2024, Bath & Body Works partnered with Netflix for a year-long collaboration, debuting a special collection inspired by Season Three of Bridgerton. This collection, titled "Diamond of the Season," features products such as body mists, hand soaps, hand sanitizers, lotions, and candles, each crafted to capture the essence of the show's iconic characters and scenes.
Such initiatives not only captivate loyal fans but also introduce the brand to broader audiences, creating new engagement opportunities and fueling sales growth in competitive markets.
Regional Analysis
North America leads the global market, driven by high consumer spending on personal care and a strong preference for premium fragrances. The United States plays a key role, with increasing demand for body mists fueled by the growing popularity of gender-neutral scents and natural ingredients.
Brands have tapped into this trend by offering a variety of products, such as aromatherapy-inspired body mists that blend essential oils with delicate fragrances. Moreover, innovative marketing strategies, including customized product bundles, have also contributed to the region's dominance, ensuring continued expansion in the competitive market.
Key Highlights
The global body mist market size was valued at USD 7.54 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 7.93 billion in 2025 to reach USD 11.91 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period (2025–2033).
By Type, the global market is segmented into traditional body mist, alcohol-free body mist, glitter body mist, scented body mist, and shimmering body mist. The scented body mist segment owns the highest market share.
By End-Use, the global market is segmented into men, women, and unisex. The women segment dominates the global market.
By Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies & drugstores, online, and others. The online segment owns the highest market share.
North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.
Competitive Players
Bath & Body Works
Victoria's Secret
The Body Shop
Plum Goodness
Estée Lauder Companies
L'Oréal S.A.
Unilever
Procter & Gamble
Coty Inc.
Revlon Inc.
Chanel
Dior
Pacifica Beauty
Yardley London
Calvin Klein
Recent Developments
In June 2024, Skylar Clean Beauty launched a new fragrance called Citrus Reverie. This fragrance combines bright and fresh citrus notes, creating an invigorating scent that reflects the brand's clean beauty ethos. Skylar continues to focus on providing cruelty-free, non-toxic, and eco-friendly products, offering an alternative to traditional, chemically-laden fragrances.
Segmentation
By Type
Traditional Body Mist
Alcohol-Free Body Mist
Glitter Body Mist
Scented Body Mist
Shimmering Body Mist
By End-User
Women
Men
Unisex
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Pharmacies & Drugstores
Online
Others
By Regions
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
