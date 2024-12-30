TN BJP Calls For Dedicated State Home Minister To Curtail Mounting Crimes

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Dec 31 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior party leader A.N.S. Prasad has called for appointing a dedicated home to curtail the rising crimes in the state.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin holds the home portfolio along with the departments of Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Service, Indian Forest Service, Other All India Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Special Initiatives and Welfare of Differentl-Abled persons.

In a statement, the BJP leader charged that the incompetence of Tamil Nadu Police under the DMK rule was exposed by the recent Anna University sexual harassment case. He also said that skyrocketing crimes have transformed the state into a violence hub.

Prasad said that administrative lapses, caused by ineptitude and mismanagement, erode public trust in state police and have underscored the urgent need for reform. Tamil Nadu Police's inaction and cover-up attempts have lost the trust of the public.

The senior BJP leader in a question posed to the Chennai city Police Commissioner asked, "Who was the accused speaking to during the crime?"

He also charged that the attempt of the Chennai Police to cover up the investigation has also led to the public losing trust in the police.

Prasad said that to restore faith, Chief Minister Stalin must appoint a dedicated Home Minister, implement reforms ensuring accountability, and establish a separate court for police personnel cases.

The BJP leader said this will ensure police become a symbol of integrity, duty-bound, and protective of citizens' rights, operating with transparency and accountability.

Prasad charged that the DMK government's priorities were skewed, focusing on 2026 elections and party events over citizens' welfare. He said that effective governance demands accountability and transparency.

The BJP leader said the police revitalisation requires a dedicated Home Minister, accountability reforms, and a separate court for police cases. He said this revitalisation will uphold justice, citizens' rights, and democratic values.

He also called upon the Tamil Nadu government to address the surge in crimes, including murder, robbery, rape, theft, and bootlegging.

ANS Prasad said that Chief Minister Stalin must prioritise citizens' safety and welfare and added that appointing a dedicated Home Minister and implementing reforms will revitalise the Tamil Nadu Police, upholding justice and citizens' rights.