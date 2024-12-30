Licensed Building Areas Drop 8.6% In First 10 Months Of 2024 - Dos

The Department of Statistics (Dos) says that the total licensed building area in Jordan during the first 10 months of 2024 reached around 7.26 million square metres, an 8.6 per cent decline compared with 7.94 million square metres during the same period in 2023 (JT file)

The Department of Statistics (Dos) says that the total licensed building area in Jordan during the first 10 months of 2024 reached around 7.26 million square metres, an 8.6 per cent decline compared with 7.94 million square metres during the same period in 2023 (JT file)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The total licensed building area in Jordan during the first 10 months of 2024 reached around 7.26 million square metres, an 8.6 per cent decline compared with 7.94 million square metres during the same period in 2023, according to a report by the Department of Statistics (Dos) released on Monday.

The total number of building permits issued by the end of October stood at 19,629, marking a 4.4 per cent decrease from 20,535 permits issued during the same period in 2023, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

For residential purposes, the licensed building area amounted to 5.82 million square metres in the first 10 months of 2024, reflecting an 11.6 per cent drop from 6.58 million square metres in the same period of 2023.

Meanwhile, the area licensed for non-residential purposes rose by 6.7 per cent to 1.43 million square meters, up from 1.34 million square meters in 2023.

Residential buildings constituted 80.2 per cent of the total licensed areas, while non-residential purposes made up the remaining 19.8 per cent by the end of October.

Regionally, the Central Region dominated with 67.4 per cent of the total licensed building area during the first 10 months of 2024, a 2.7 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2023.

The Northern Region accounted for 22.8 per cent, reflecting an 11.6 per cent decline, while the Southern Region saw its share rise by 14 per cent to 9.8 per cent.

In October 2024 alone, the licensed building area reached 900,000 square metres, a 2 per cent increase from 882,000 square metres in September, marking the fourth consecutive monthly rise in licensed building areas this year.