Shenzhen International Eyewear (Wearable) Design Contest 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZEN, China, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 26, the Shenzhen International Eyewear (Wearable) Design Contest roadshow was held in Shenzhen. This roadshow is a supporting activity of the Light Vision 2024 Shenzhen International Optics Fair. The competition collects works from all over the word. With the theme of“Mirror Inspires the Future·Art and Digital Symbiosis”, it has four categories: Original Design-Professional Eyewear Group, Original Design-College Competition Group, Smart Glasses(Wearable) Design Group and Digital Vision Group.

Since the launch of this competition on October 18, a total of more than 2400 works by top designers from China, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, etc. have been collected. It will not only focus on cutting-edge technology fields such as eyewear craftsmanship, innovative design, smart wearable(smart glasses) and the digital economy, but will also explore how to combine these technologies with a number of industries, including digital, craftsmanship and fashion.

In terms of competition content, it not only focuses on eyewear craftsmanship and innovative design, but also incorporates cutting-edge technological elements such as smart wearable(smart glasses) and digital economy. This means that contestants need to think about how to incorporate the latest technological elements such as augmented reality, virtual reality, health monitoring, voice recognition, etc. into the design of eyewear, so that is not only has the functions and aesthetics of traditional eyewear, but also meets the modern pursuit of a smart and convenient life.









The competition takes the eyewear industry as a clue and interweaves the entire smart wearable industry chain, from the ingenious manufacturing of glasses to the innovative breakthroughs in smart wearables, from the immersive experience of AR/VR technology to the cutting-edge exploration of the digital industry. At the same time, we provide all-round support from concept verification, prototype development to market testing for outstanding projects, accelerate the commercialization process of innovative results, and truly achieve seamless connection from design to industry.

The winning works of this design competition will be gathered together for a large-scale exhibition, which will combine online virtual exhibitions with offline entities to enhance the artistry and interactive experience of the design results. Shenzhen International Eyewear(wearable) Design Contest 2024 is not only a concentrated display of the innovation capabilities of the eyewear industry, but also a forward-looking exploration of the future development trend of smart wearable devices. This competition will further stimulate the innovation vitality of the eyewear industry and promote the high-quality development of the global intelligent eyewear industry.

