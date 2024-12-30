Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3212996 AMMAN -- Kuwait of Foreign Affairs and head of GCC ministerial council Abdullah Al-Yahya said his tour to Syria came within the framework of GCC States' efforts seeking to boost bonds of unity and collaboration.

3212982 KUWAIT -- Imposing new taxes on multinational enterprises (MNEs) would contribute to boosting the national and competitiveness, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investments Nora Al-Fassam affirmed.

3213007 GENEVA -- The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that repeated hostilities in and around hospitals have obliterated the health care system in northern Gaza putting civilians at an unacceptably grave risk of going without lifesaving care.

3213009 KUWAIT -- A convoy by Al-Salam Association for Humanitarian and Charitable Works of 20 trucks loaded with 500 tons of humanitarian aid, headed to the Gaza Strip.

3213008 DOHA -- Kuwait's athletes have snatched 41 different medals in total: 13, gold, 10 silver and 18 bronze, in Qatar International Cup and the Arab Weightlifting Championship for men and women, which concluded in Qatar. (end)



