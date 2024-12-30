Oil Prices Rise As Cold Weather Boosts Diesel Demand

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil prices climbed on December 30, 2024, as investors bet on increased diesel demand. Colder temperatures in the US and Europe drove the surge.



Brent futures gained 22 cents to reach $74.39 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 39 cents to $70.99 per barrel. Diesel prices led the complex higher.



Forecasts of chilly weather in the coming weeks spurred this trend. Heating degree days in the US will likely jump to 499 over the next fortnight. This marks a significant increase from the 399 estimated just days earlier.



Natural futures also soared, hitting their highest level since January 2023. The 17% spike reflected weather predictions and rising export demand. This further bolstered diesel's appeal as an alternative heating fuel.



Investors now await economic indicators from major oil-consuming nations. China's PMI manufacturing surveys come out on Tuesday. The US ISM survey follows on Friday. These reports will shed light on oil demand projections.







The oil market faces conflicting pressures heading into 2025. A weak Chinese economy could lead to oversupply. However, potential US policy changes under President-elect Trump loom large.

Balancing Surpluses and Geopolitical Risks

Trump may slash Iranian crude exports, removing over 1 million barrels daily from global supply. Despite OPEC+ production cuts, analysts expect a market surplus in 2025. Non-OPEC supply growth outpaces demand forecasts.



This outlook puts downward pressure on prices. Experts predict Brent crude will average $71 per barrel next year. Geopolitical tensions add another layer of uncertainty.



Conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe continue to impact oil markets. However, these situations may stabilize in 2025, potentially easing price pressures.



The oil industry remains resilient despite these challenges. Companies have learned from past cycles. They now maintain discipline to balance supply and demand. This approach helps protect profit margins in a volatile market.

