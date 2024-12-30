Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 12/30/2024 - 10:57 AM EST - Belo Sun Corp. : Announced La Mancha Investments S. à r. l., as a new shareholder and investor in the Company. La Mancha will hold approximately 17.1% of the Company's outstanding common shares, making them Belo Sun's largest shareholder, upon completion of the and the Offering described hereunder. Belo Sun Mining Corp. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.05.

