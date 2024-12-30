Enemy Fires Artillery At Bilozerka Again, Civilian Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian fired artillery at Bilozerka in the Kherson region, wounding a 36-year-old man.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .

'Russians fired artillery at Bilozerka,' the statement said.

As noted, as a result of the enemy shelling, a 36-year-old man who was on the street sustained an explosive injury, contusion and a shrapnel wound to his forehead. The victim was taken to hospital.

One killed, four in enemy strikes onregion

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops attacked the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region with artillery, and a 63-year-old woman was wounded.

