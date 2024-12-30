عربي


Enemy Fires Artillery At Bilozerka Again, Civilian Wounded

12/30/2024 3:12:06 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired artillery at Bilozerka in the Kherson region, wounding a 36-year-old man.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .

'Russians fired artillery at Bilozerka,' the statement said.

As noted, as a result of the enemy shelling, a 36-year-old man who was on the street sustained an explosive injury, contusion and a shrapnel wound to his forehead. The victim was taken to hospital.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops attacked the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region with artillery, and a 63-year-old woman was wounded.

The photo is illustrative

MENAFN30122024000193011044ID1109042898


UkrinForm

