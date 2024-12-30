Enemy Fires Artillery At Bilozerka Again, Civilian Wounded
Date
12/30/2024 3:12:06 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired artillery at Bilozerka in the Kherson region, wounding a 36-year-old man.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .
'Russians fired artillery at Bilozerka,' the statement said.
As noted, as a result of the enemy shelling, a 36-year-old man who was on the street sustained an explosive injury, contusion and a shrapnel wound to his forehead. The victim was taken to hospital.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops attacked the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region with artillery, and a 63-year-old woman was wounded.
The photo is illustrative
