Ukraine Returns 189 Defenders, Civilians From Russian Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another exchange of prisoners took place between Ukraine and Russia - 187 Ukrainian and two civilians returned home.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

'The return of our people from Russian captivity is always very good news for each of us. And today is one of those days: our team managed to bring 189 Ukrainians home. These are military men - defenders of Azovstal and Mariupol, Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Zmeinyi Island, from different frontline areas. Among them are soldiers, sergeants and officers. These are National Guard members, including Azov, border guards, counter-terrorism officers, soldiers of the Navy and Armed Forces. And also two civilians who were captured in Mariupol. Each of them has family and friends waiting for them at home. And it is a joy that we managed to bring them back. Today, another 189 families are happy,' Zelensky said.

He also thanked the partners, in particular the UAE, and everyone who is helping to bring Ukrainian citizens back home.

'We are working to free everyone from Russian captivity. This is our goal. We do not forget anyone. I am grateful to the team that is doing everything to ensure that our people return. I am grateful to all partners, including the UAE, who help us in this,' Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported, on 24 August, Independence Day, Ukraine returned 115 Ukrainian servicemen from Russian captivity. This was the 55th and one of the largest exchange since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

On 8 December this year, the President announced that since the beginning of the full-scale war, 3,935 people, including 3,767 servicemen, had been returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity.

Photo: Zelensky/Telegram