Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Tackles Military Cooperation
12/30/2024 3:04:47 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Army's Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed on Monday with Saudi Arabia army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili joint military cooperation.
A statement by the Ministry of Defense said that discussion occurred during Lieutenant General Al-Ruwaili's reception of Major General Pilot Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Riyadh.
The meeting dealt with bilateral relations and enhancing aspects of cooperation in defense fields. (end) kns
