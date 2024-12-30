عربي


Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Tackles Military Cooperation


12/30/2024 3:04:47 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Army's Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed on Monday with Saudi Arabia army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili joint military cooperation.

A statement by the Ministry of Defense said that discussion occurred during Lieutenant General Al-Ruwaili's reception of Major General Pilot Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Riyadh.
The meeting dealt with bilateral relations and enhancing aspects of cooperation in defense fields. (end) kns

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

