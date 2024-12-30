Kuwait FM: Visit To Syria Eyes Enhanced Unity, Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait of Foreign Affairs and head of GCC ministerial council Abdullah Al-Yahya said on Monday his tour to Syria came within the framework of GCC States' efforts seeking to boost bonds of unity and collaboration.

Speaking in a joint news with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Al-Shaibani and GCC Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi, Al-Yahya said the move also came to back security and stability in the region.

He reiterated solidarity with Syria, and commitment to its unity and territorial integrity, rejecting all types of foreign interference into Syria's affairs.

Earlier, Al-Yahya met with Ahmad Al-Sharaa, the leader of Syria's new administration.

The Gulf delegation's visit came upon the assignment of the GCC States and in implementation of the outcomes of the extraordinary meeting held in Kuwait on December 26, 2024, Kuwait's top diplomat said at the end of the tour.

"The region's stability depends on a common vision that enhances shared interest of our nations," he noted.

Al-Yahya pointed out that the GCC States call on the international community to review sanctions imposed on Syria.

Meanwhile, Al-Shaibani urged Kuwait to re-open its embassy in Damascus and resume diplomatic ties very soon.

He lauded Kuwait's stances supported Syrian over the past years, affirming that boosting Arab ties will benefit Syrians and cement brotherhood among nations, and this will help Syria resume its Arab role.

Furthermore, Al-Budaiwi said the visit aimed to convey a unified message of GCC states' support to Syria on political, economic and developmental levels.

He underlined the necessity of respecting Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and rejecting foreign interference into its affairs.

He reiterated that the GCC States renewed their stance that Golan Heights is part of the Syrian territories, and condemned the Israeli occupation settlement expansion. (end)

