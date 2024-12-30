WHO Demands Israel Release Gaza Hospital Director

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The WHO chief called Monday for the immediate release of Hossam Abu Safiyeh, director of Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital, who is being held by Israel's military following a major raid on the facility.

The Friday-Saturday assault on Kamal Adwan in Beit Lahia left northern Gaza's last major facility out of service and emptied of patients, the World Health Organization said.

"Hospitals in Gaza have once again become battlegrounds and the health system is under severe threat," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

"Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza is out of service following the raid, forced patient and staff evacuation and the detention of its director. His whereabouts are unknown. We call for his immediate release."

Israel's military said had detained Abu Safiyeh, suspecting him of being a Hamas fighter.

When asked if he had been transferred to Israeli territory for further questioning, the military did not offer an immediate comment.

Tedros said the patients in critical condition at Kamal Adwan had been moved to the Indonesian Hospital, "which is itself out of function".

"Amid ongoing chaos in northern Gaza, WHO and partners today delivered basic medical and hygiene supplies, food and water to Indonesian Hospital and transferred 10 critical patients to Al-Shifa Hospital," he said.

"We urge Israel to ensure their health care needs and rights are upheld."

He said seven patients along with 15 caregivers and health workers remained at the "severely damaged" Indonesian Hospital, "which has no ability to provide care".

"Al-Ahli Hospital and Al-Wafa Rehabilitation Hospital in Gaza City also faced attacks today and both are damaged," Tedros added.

"We repeat: stop attacks on hospitals. People in Gaza need access to health care. Humanitarians need access to provide health aid."

