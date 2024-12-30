First Qatari Aid Plane Arrives In Damascus

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An airplane carrying humanitarian aid (ambulances, food supplies and medicines) provided by Qatar Fund for Development Fund (QFFD) arrived at Damascus International Airport Monday.

The plane also carried technical assistance to contribute to the re-operation of Damascus International Airport, to ensure the flow of aid to Syria.

The aid comes within the air bridge operated by Qatar to provide relief to the brotherly people of the Syrian Arab Republic and contribute to addressing their humanitarian conditions.

This is the first plane to land at Damascus International Airport as part of the Qatari air bridge, which confirms Qatar's great interest and full support for the brotherly Syrian people.

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad stressed Qatar's continued support for Syria in all fields - especially humanitarian and developmental field, to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for a decent life and building a state of institutions and law.

In a statement, she told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that this step will accelerate the delivery of aid to the beneficiary sectors, confirming the continued flow of Qatari aid through various ports.

