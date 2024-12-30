Taxspeaker Launches Groundbreaking AI Product 'Research Assistant' In Partnership With Hatfield Media

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TaxSpeaker is thrilled to announce the release of its newest AI product, the Research Assistant by Taxspeaker.

- Bob Jennings, PresidentJEFFERSONVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TaxSpeaker is thrilled to announce the release of its newest product, the Research Assistant by Taxspeaker, which utilizes groundbreaking AI to bring the wealth of TaxSpeaker knowledge into an easy-to-use format. This innovative product is designed to provide instant access to expert information, significantly enhancing the resources available to professionals in the tax field. The new AI Research Assistant was thoroughly developed by Taxpeaker to enhance their mission of educating the accounting world. With Bob Jennings' award-winning curriculum and Ryan Jennigs' vast knowledge in the tech realm, Taxspeaker is beyond excited to be offering this excellent product.Through a partnership with Hatfield Media , the Research Assistant is launched as a subscription-based service available directly on the TaxSpeaker website. This collaboration has been pivotal in developing an e-commerce platform that can scale with TaxSpeaker's expanding offerings and cater to the needs of its clientele. According to Bob Jennings,“As we have continued to improve the database of knowledge and add state based guidance, the power of the AI Research Assistant by Taxspeaker tool is to provide instant, cited answers, that continue to astound our customers.”Chris Russ, the principal backend developer of the project at Hatfield Media, expressed his enthusiasm: "We're proud to have developed an e-commerce site that can grow with TaxSpeaker's excellent offerings in the CPE space. We have been able to support each new subscription with custom development, ensuring a workflow that not only suits the customer but the TaxSpeaker team as well."The Research Assistant, which combines over forty years of expert education and professional experience and Federal income tax books with an AI-powered answer tool, has been described by TaxSpeaker customers as a game-changer:"AWESOME product as always coming from TaxSpeaker!!!" – D.G. Naples, FL"Let me just say This Is Amazing!!" – D.R. Dallas, GA"Wow...this thing appears to be amazing!" – K.N. Upland, CA"I just sent in this question on an action that I recommend to clients. The computer answer is as good as I give and covers all the issues. Very impressive." – K.I. Missoula, MT"Really appreciate your new research tool. Have found it very useful and easy to use" – D.C. WIFor more information about the Research Assistant by Taxspeaker and subscription details, please visit TaxSpeaker's website.About TaxSpeaker: TaxSpeaker was founded twenty-five years ago by Bob Jennings, a practicing CPA, with the goal of providing exceptional education and resources from a local practitioner's viewpoint. Today, TaxSpeaker is recognized for its industry-leading manuals, expert speakers, and award-winning research tools.About Hatfield Media: Hatfield Media is a full-service digital marketing and media services company based in Louisville, Kentucky. Known for its innovative and precision-driven approach, Hatfield Media partners with clients to bring impactful storytelling and engaging interactions to digital platforms.

Erin Fust

TaxSpeaker

+1 812-288-1513 ext. 1008

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.