PLANET FITNESS, INC. ANNOUNCES UPCOMING CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION
Date
12/30/2024 8:21:54 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT ) (the "Company"), today announced that the Company is participating in an upcoming investor conference.
ICR conference 2025: Management's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for January 13, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations website at .
About Planet fitness
Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness clubs in the world by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.6 million members and 2,637 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.
SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN30122024003732001241ID1109041933
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.