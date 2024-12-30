PLANET FITNESS, INC. ANNOUNCES UPCOMING CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT ) (the "Company"), today announced that the Company is participating in an upcoming investor conference.

ICR 2025: Management's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for January 13, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations website at .

About Planet

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness clubs in the world by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.6 million members and 2,637 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

