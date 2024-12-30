Winners Of World Harmony International Competition Awarded In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
The closing ceremony of the 7th World Harmony International
Competition was held at the Baku music Academy,
Azernews reports.
The competition has become an important platform for young
musicians to showcase their skills and gain international
recognition.
The chairman of the jury was People's Artist, Rector of Baku
Music Academy, Professor Farhad Badalbayli, while the co-chair was
the Academy's vice-rector for educational affairs, Honored Teacher,
Professor Nermina Guliyeva.
The international jury included the competition's founder Tsino
Bičikashvili (Georgia), Professors Rustam Shaikhtinov (Russia),
Deividas Staponkus (Lithuania), Ala Bendoraitiene (Vilnius and
Costa Rica Music Academies), Bilgutay Öztürk (Turkiye), and faculty
members of the Baku Music Academy.
Professor Nermina Guliyeva spoke about the significance of the
competition, which took place in eight nominations for categories
of 4 and 5 years old. She noted that in addition to traditional
nominations, categories such as piano, string and wind instruments,
concertmaster class, choir conducting class, general piano, and
chamber ensemble have been added. She expressed pride in the fact
that such a large-scale competition in the history of the "World
Harmony" international competition is being held in Azerbaijan.
She emphasized the important role this competition plays in
uncovering the talents of young artists, congratulated the winning
performers, and wished them new achievements.
International jury members Tsino Bicikashvili, Ala Bendoraitiene
(professor at Vilnius and Costa Rica Music Academies), and
Professor Rustam Shaikhtinov expressed their satisfaction with the
high level of organization of the competition and shared their
heartfelt thoughts.
They noted that this competition is an important step not only
for the participants but also for the overall development of the
music field. They stated that the competition plays an invaluable
role in promoting young musicians and evaluating their talents on
both local and international levels.
After the gala concert program featuring the winning performers,
the participants of the competition were awarded.
The World Harmony International Competition, which brings
together young talented musicians, has been warmly received by all
participants who came from foreign countries to take part in it, as
it was organized at a high level in Baku, at the home of the
prominent Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.
MENAFN30122024000195011045ID1109041777
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.