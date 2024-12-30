Winners Of World Harmony International Competition Awarded In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The closing ceremony of the 7th World Harmony International Competition was held at the Baku Academy, Azernews reports.

The competition has become an important for young musicians to showcase their skills and gain international recognition.

The chairman of the jury was People's Artist, Rector of Baku Music Academy, Professor Farhad Badalbayli, while the co-chair was the Academy's vice-rector for educational affairs, Honored Teacher, Professor Nermina Guliyeva.

The international jury included the competition's founder Tsino Bičikashvili (Georgia), Professors Rustam Shaikhtinov (Russia), Deividas Staponkus (Lithuania), Ala Bendoraitiene (Vilnius and Costa Rica Music Academies), Bilgutay Öztürk (Turkiye), and faculty members of the Baku Music Academy.

Professor Nermina Guliyeva spoke about the significance of the competition, which took place in eight nominations for categories of 4 and 5 years old. She noted that in addition to traditional nominations, categories such as piano, string and wind instruments, concertmaster class, choir conducting class, general piano, and chamber ensemble have been added. She expressed pride in the fact that such a large-scale competition in the history of the "World Harmony" international competition is being held in Azerbaijan.

She emphasized the important role this competition plays in uncovering the talents of young artists, congratulated the winning performers, and wished them new achievements.

International jury members Tsino Bicikashvili, Ala Bendoraitiene (professor at Vilnius and Costa Rica Music Academies), and Professor Rustam Shaikhtinov expressed their satisfaction with the high level of organization of the competition and shared their heartfelt thoughts.

They noted that this competition is an important step not only for the participants but also for the overall development of the music field. They stated that the competition plays an invaluable role in promoting young musicians and evaluating their talents on both local and international levels.

After the gala concert program featuring the winning performers, the participants of the competition were awarded.

The World Harmony International Competition, which brings together young talented musicians, has been warmly received by all participants who came from foreign countries to take part in it, as it was organized at a high level in Baku, at the home of the prominent Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.