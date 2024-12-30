Syrian authorities seek to maintain relations with Russia

(MENAFN) The new Syrian leadership, headed by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), aims to maintain positive ties with Russia, according to Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, the group's de facto leader. In an interview with Al Arabiya on Sunday, al-Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Julani, indicated that his government would not necessarily seek the removal of Russia’s military installations from Syria.



Following the takeover of Damascus by militant groups and the resignation of former President Bashar Assad, the future of Russian forces stationed at the Khmeimim and Tartus bases has been in question. Moscow operates the Khmeimim Air Base and a logistics support center in Tartus, both located on Syria’s Mediterranean coast. In 2017, Russia and Syria agreed to station Russian troops at these locations for 49 years.



Al-Sharaa stated that Syria has "strategic interests" in preserving strong relations with Russia, described as "the second most powerful country in the world."



“We do not want Russia to leave Syria in a manner that would not reflect its long-standing ties with the country,” he emphasized. The HTS leader also pointed out that the new authorities in Damascus aim to avoid conflicts with foreign powers.

