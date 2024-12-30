Israeli premier Netanyahu recovers after surgery

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime is currently recovering following surgery, according to the Times of Israel, which cites a statement from his office.



At 75 years old, Netanyahu was recently diagnosed with a urinary tract infection caused by a benign prostate enlargement and reportedly underwent a prostatectomy on Sunday.



"The surgery was successful and without complications," Netanyahu’s office stated, as reported by the news outlet. "The prime minister has awakened, is in good condition, and is fully conscious."



Netanyahu has been moved to a secure underground hospital ward in Jerusalem due to concerns about potential rocket or missile attacks amid the ongoing conflict.



Haaretz reports that Netanyahu has struggled with an enlarged prostate for over ten years and previously received treatment in 2014. The procedures were kept secret until nearly a year after they began, with nighttime hospital visits and decoy vehicles, including ones resembling a pita-bread delivery truck and a pest control van.

