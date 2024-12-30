Germany’s political landscape shifts dramatically

(MENAFN) Germany’s landscape is shifting dramatically as public frustration with the establishment grows. The country’s economy, reeling from the loss of cheap Russian energy, rising inflation, and high energy costs, has fueled discontent. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is gaining support by capitalizing on these frustrations, while left-wing activist Sahra Wagenknecht is forming a new party to draw disillusioned voters, especially from the working class.



Elon Musk’s frequent involvement in global politics, including his criticism of traditional leaders like Friedrich Merz, adds to the political upheaval. Musk’s influence, alongside Donald Trump’s potential return to the White House, may encourage a populist shift in Germany, challenging the established political order. With dissatisfaction growing, Germany could soon face a fractured political system, altering the future of governance in the country.

