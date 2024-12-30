Microsoft 365 rebrands to emphasize copilot integration

(MENAFN) Microsoft is gearing up for a significant branding shift for its 365 suite, as reported by Windows Latest. Users are receiving notifications about a new logo and name change set to take effect by mid-January. The app will transition from "Microsoft 365" to "Microsoft 365 Copilot," featuring a revised logo that incorporates the Copilot design with "M365" in the corner.



While the rebranding aligns with Microsoft's broader strategy to unify its Copilot-powered tools under one cohesive identity, users appear less than thrilled with the change.



The overhaul suggests Microsoft is doubling down on Copilot as the centerpiece for document management and collaboration within its ecosystem. This move could signal the beginning of a larger reimagining of how users engage with Microsoft’s productivity tools.



For those weary of Microsoft's AI-heavy approach, alternatives to Microsoft Office remain available, offering a respite from the tech giant's continuous AI integration push.

MENAFN30122024000045016755ID1109041616