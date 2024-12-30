عربي


Azerbaijan Finance Ministry Prepares Citizen's Budget Guide

12/30/2024 7:09:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "Citizen's Budget Guide," which combines information on the state and consolidated budgets of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the year 2025, has been prepared by the Ministry of Finance, Azernews reports.

The guide includes key parameters of the state and consolidated budgets, the work carried out in the process of preparing the budget proposal, the sources forming budget revenues, and the directions of expenditures.

The guide, available on the Ministry's official website, provides information on the social and economic projects the government will implement in 2025, as well as important expenditure areas, such as strengthening the country's defense capability, continuing the rapid restoration and reconstruction works to ensure the Great Return to the liberated territories, providing social protection for the population, as well as expenditures for education and healthcare, and the financial support created for carrying out the state's main tasks and functions.

This publication, which is part of the measures taken by the Ministry of Finance in recent years to increase budget transparency and accountability, will guide citizens in the budget field and assist in better understanding the budget in a clearer and more accessible way.

