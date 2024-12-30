Azerbaijan Finance Ministry Prepares Citizen's Budget Guide
12/30/2024 7:09:57 AM
The "Citizen's Budget Guide," which combines information on the
state and consolidated budgets of the Republic of Azerbaijan for
the year 2025, has been prepared by the Ministry of Finance,
The guide includes key parameters of the state and consolidated
budgets, the work carried out in the process of preparing the
budget proposal, the sources forming budget revenues, and the
directions of expenditures.
The guide, available on the Ministry's official website,
provides information on the social and economic projects the
government will implement in 2025, as well as important expenditure
areas, such as strengthening the country's defense capability,
continuing the rapid restoration and reconstruction works to ensure
the Great Return to the liberated territories, providing social
protection for the population, as well as expenditures for
education and healthcare, and the financial support created for
carrying out the state's main tasks and functions.
This publication, which is part of the measures taken by the
Ministry of Finance in recent years to increase budget transparency
and accountability, will guide citizens in the budget field and
assist in better understanding the budget in a clearer and more
accessible way.
