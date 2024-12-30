Biden intends on seeking ‘comfort’ from Pope

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the Vatican in January to seek comfort and "relief" as his presidency nears its end, according to the New York Times. The White House confirmed that Biden accepted an invitation from Pope Francis following a phone call last week. During his visit, Biden will also meet with Italian leaders, including Prime Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella.



While the official agenda includes discussions on global peace efforts, the meeting with Pope Francis is expected to provide Biden with personal solace as he prepares to leave office. The Pope has been a trusted confidant for Biden, with the two sharing occasional, friendly phone conversations.



Biden has previously expressed regret over certain decisions, such as not personally signing Covid relief checks, and has faced criticism for pardoning his son, Hunter Biden. Despite the backlash, there have been no indications from Biden regarding regret over the pardon.



Biden, a devout Catholic, has had a longstanding relationship with Pope Francis, with their conversations covering both personal matters, such as the loss of Biden’s son Beau, and global issues like climate change and poverty. Foreign trips during a US president's final month in office are rare, with the last one taking place in January 1993 when President George H.W. Bush visited Moscow and Paris.

