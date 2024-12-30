Norwegian flagged ship ignores rescuing sinking Russian vessel

(MENAFN) The owner of the Russian freighter Ursa Major, Oboronlogistics LLC, has accused a Norwegian-flagged ship, Oslo Carrier 3, of refusing to rescue Russian sailors from their sinking vessel in the Mediterranean Sea. The Ursa Major sank off the coasts of Spain and Algeria on Monday, following what Oboronlogistics claims was a “terrorist attack” involving three explosions on board.



As the crew abandoned ship and launched a lifeboat towards the nearby Oslo Carrier 3, they were reportedly denied entry, despite the Norwegian ship being close by and having a partially Russian-speaking crew. Oboronlogistics condemned the refusal, claiming it violated maritime law, which mandates that vessels assist those in distress unless it poses a significant risk to their own crew.



Spanish rescue teams later saved 14 crew members, although two are still missing. Bulkship Management AS, the company operating the Oslo Carrier 3, has not yet commented on the allegations. The Ursa Major was a 142-meter vessel, one of Russia's largest cargo ships, carrying port and ship construction equipment from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok. The incident occurs amidst rising geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning Ukraine's attacks on Russian ships in the Black Sea.

