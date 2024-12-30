Share Buybacks In Brazil Surge Amid High Interest Rate Cycle

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Companies rush to repurchase their own stock as values plummet. This trend reflects a strategic shift in capital allocation, with 98 firms approving buyback programs by November's end.



The number marks a 20% increase from 2023, highlighting a growing preference for self-investment. The total value of open buyback requests approaches R$80 billion ($13 billion).



This figure dwarfs the R$25 billion ($4 billion) raised through follow-on offerings in 2024, excluding Sabesp's significant contribution. The contrast underscores the current weakness in Brazil's equity market.



Major players like B3 , Eletrobras, and JBS lead the charge with substantial buyback programs. Their combined financial volume surpasses the year's total follow-on offerings.



This shift signals a broader market sentiment favoring internal investment over external fundraising. Investment bankers increasingly advise clients to invest in their own shares.







They cite prevailing risk aversion and the new interest rate tightening cycle as key factors. Some controlling shareholders even seek financing to purchase their companies' stocks from the exchange.



Buybacks offer several advantages for companies. They can improve financial ratios, reduce shareholder dilution, and increase earnings per share.

Companies Adapt Amid Market Challenges

Celso Nishihara of Banco Fator notes that companies understand their own stock better than any other asset, eliminating information asymmetry. However, experts caution that buybacks do not represent a growth strategy.



Vitor Rosa of Scotiabank emphasizes the need for companies to balance repurchases with business expansion initiatives. The current price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6 times, compared to the 10-year average of 10.6, partly explains the buyback trend.



Leonardo Cabral from Santander Brasil observes that well-capitalized companies view buybacks as an efficient use of cash. They believe the capital markets currently undervalue their true worth.



Analyst João Daronco adds that operationally sound, cash-generating firms favor this option. The potential taxation of dividends could further boost the buyback trend.



Companies might increasingly choose stock repurchases as an alternative to dividend payments. This shift would align with the broader market dynamics and regulatory changes.



As Brazil's stock market navigates through one of its worst "droughts" in public offerings, this buyback surge represents a significant adaptation. Companies reassess their strategies, focusing on internal value creation in a challenging economic landscape.

