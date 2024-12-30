Ukraine's FM Meets With New Leader Of Syria In Damascus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, has arrived in Syria to meet with the head of the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and de facto leader of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Arab News and Syrian Television .

The state that the parties met in Damascus, the capital of Syria.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister arrived on an unannounced visit.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 27, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, mentioned that Ukraine had already established contact with the new Syrian authorities and was ready to restore diplomatic relations if the new government reversed its recognition of Bashar al-Assad's regime's violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity.