Ukraine's Justice Ministry Restores First Three Registers After Russian Cyberattack

The Ukrainian Justice has restored three key notarial registers that were suspended following a large-scale cyberattack by the Russian Federation.

The ministry shared the update on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"After a large-scale cyberattack by the Russians, the Unified Register of Powers of Attorney, the Inheritance Register, and the Unified Register of Special Forms of Notarial Documents are now operational," the statement reads.

The ministry clarified that notaries can now fully register powers of attorney, wills, and inheritance cases, as well as verify special forms.

GRU hackers behind cyberattack on Ukraine's Ministry of Justice registries

All notarial actions performed during the downtime will be recorded within five business days. Enhanced cybersecurity measures have been implemented.

"We are working on restoring other registers," the ministry added.

On December 19, Russia launched the largest cyberattack on Ukraine's state registers in recent history, aiming to disrupt critical infrastructure. As a result, the unified and state registers administered by the Ukrainian Justice Ministry were temporarily suspended.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has opened criminal proceedings regarding the cyberattack.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice Olga Stefanishyna said that all data within the state registers had been preserved despite the large-scale cyberattack.

