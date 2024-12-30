First Kuwaiti Planeload Of Relief Supplies En Route To Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- The first Kuwaiti planeload of relief supplies headed on Monday from Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base toward Syria.

Loaded with 20 million tons of good, mattresses and blankets, the cargo is destined for most in need segment in Syria, as part of the humanitarian campaign "Kuwait on your side."

Chairperson of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society Ambassador Khaled Al-Maghames said in a statement that the relief supplies were dispatched upon orders by the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

He affirmed that the aid effort was intended to demonstrate solidarity with the Syrian people and alleviate hardships of people in need in this country.

They will be delivered to the Syrian authorities for distribution. (end)

