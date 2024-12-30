EEPC India Proposes Faceless GST Audit To Empower Msmes

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 30 (KNN) In line with the successful implementation of faceless assessments by the Income Tax Department, EEPC India has urged the to introduce a faceless GST audit system aimed at empowering the MSME sector.

The proposal, part of EEPC India's pre-budget recommendations, highlights the transformative potential of leveraging to streamline compliance and reduce costs for smaller businesses.

Pankaj Chadha, Chairman of EEPC India, emphasised the benefits of the proposed system.“The faceless GST audit system, by using and ensuring anonymity, will reduce compliance costs. A faceless system will streamline procedures, allowing MSMEs to focus on growth and innovation,” he said.

The move reflects a growing trend toward adopting digital frameworks to enhance transparency and efficiency in governance.

By implementing a faceless GST audit, the government could provide much-needed relief to MSMEs, a sector that contributes significantly to India's economic growth and exports but often struggles with complex regulatory requirements.

EEPC India has also called for an amnesty scheme to address issues under the Reverse Charge Mechanism (RCM), particularly for exporters.

The organisation pointed out challenges such as foreign bank charges and services, which are often billed without clear communication to exporters.

As these issues stem from genuine compliance concerns rather than fraudulent intent, EEPC India recommends they fall under Section 73, which deals with non-fraudulent cases.

“Exporters should be granted relief under the amnesty scheme, even if Show Cause Notices (SCNs) are issued under Section 74,” said Chadha.

He noted that several EEPC members have reported receiving SCNs related to RCM liabilities, underscoring the urgent need for a fair resolution mechanism.

These recommendations aim to foster an ecosystem where exporters and MSMEs can thrive without being burdened by procedural complexities, ensuring their contributions to India's economy remain robust and sustainable.

(KNN Bureau)