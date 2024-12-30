ICHR strongly condemns Israel’s burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Independent Commission for Human Rights (ICHR) issued a strong condemnation for Israel over burning Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, leaving it defective and further paralyzing the health care system in the region.



The attack, which was marked by compulsory evictions, detentions of medical staff as well as the demolition of key facilities, has resulted in the region lacking operating hospitals.



Israeli forces blockaded Kamal Adwan Hospital on December 27, forcing patients and medical personnel to flee amid artillery bombardment, as per the documentation from ICHR.



Seriously sick patients were deployed to the Indonesian Hospital, which was already not operating, while others were questioned and investigated following being obliged to walk to the Al-Fakhoura region, as per the report.



After the emptying, the hospital was set on fire, demolishing its tools and services, it further mentioned.



The ICHR cited the World Health Organization (WHO) as saying that the Israeli military’s actions escalated to "a systematic dismantling of Gaza's health care system, effectively sentencing tens of thousands of Palestinians reliant on it to death.”



Additional hospitals in northern Gaza, such as Beit Hanoun Governmental Hospital, are not functioning as well, which leaves Al-Awda Hospital hardly functional amid persistent firing.



The human rights group also condemned these attacks as violations of international law, adding that they represent war crimes based on the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and the Geneva Conventions.

