Humanoid robots mark major tech shift in China for 2024

(MENAFN) The rapid development of humanoid robots is emerging as a significant transformation in China's technological innovation for 2024.



With substantial capital investment driving growth in this sector, humanoid robots are being refined for enhanced agility, and their broad range of applications is becoming increasingly apparent across diverse scenarios.



"Humanoid robots have now reached a high school junior or senior education level, and they are expected to take the college entrance exam as early as next year, marking their expansion into more areas," said Hu Debo, CEO of Shanghai-based Kepler Robot.



In March, Unitree Robotics from Hangzhou unveiled a groundbreaking video showcasing their 50-kg Unitree H1 humanoid robot performing a standing backflip, a first for full-scale electric-driven humanoids.



Two months later, a robot developed by Beijing-based RobotEra climbed the Great Wall, demonstrating its stability and strength across various terrains. The startup's new STAR1 model also completed a long-distance run across China's Gobi desert in October, reaching speeds of six meters per second.

