6:30 AM BRT – Gross Debt-to-GDP Ratio (Nov): This figure measures the Brazilian government's total debt relative to the size of its economy. A rising ratio can signal increased fiscal vulnerabilities and may influence the cost of borrowing for the government.



3:30 PM BRT – CFTC BRL Speculative Net Positions: Published by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, these net positions show how hedge funds and other large speculators are betting on the Brazilian real (BRL). Large net long positions might hint at confidence in Brazil's currency, while net shorts could signal caution.

Internationally, major reports will also shape global risk sentiment:

9:45 AM EST – Chicago PMI (Dec) (U.S.): A key regional manufacturing index. If the data undershoot, recession fears could resurface; if they beat, market optimism may strengthen.



10:00 AM EST – Pending Home Sales (MoM) (Nov) (U.S.): Reflects the health of the U.S. housing market and broader consumer spending.







3:30 PM EST – CFTC Speculative Net Positions (U.S., GBP, EUR, JPY): Offers insights into investor positioning across various currencies and asset classes.



8:30 PM CST – Chinese PMI Data (Dec): A bellwether for global demand, particularly relevant for commodity-exporting nations like Brazil. Better-than-expected numbers may lift market sentiment and commodity prices; weaker numbers could weigh on growth forecasts.

All times are in Brasília Time (BRT)Brazilian equities concluded another turbulent week in the red. The benchmark Ibovespa index fell by 0.67% to 120,269.12 points on Friday, extending its weekly loss to 1.5%. This marks the third consecutive week of declines, adding to the 4.3% drop since the start of December.According to a report by The Rio Times, investor sentiment has been rattled by lingering inflation concerns and a stronger U.S. dollar. Despite Brazil's statistics agency IBGE releasing a lower-than-expected IPCA-15 inflation preview for December (monthly 0.34%, annual 4.71%), caution persists.Market participants remain divided on whether decelerating consumer inflation is enough to curb rising wholesale prices and potential interest rate pressures in early 2025.Read more...Wall Street ended a holiday-shortened week on the back foot, with major indices declining across the board. The S&P 500 shed 1.1% to close at 5,970.84, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.8% (losing 333.59 points) to finish at 49,992.21. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.5% to 19,722.03.Per The Rio Times coverage, the“Magnificent 7” mega-cap stocks led Friday's sell-off, with tech heavyweights such as Nvidia, Tesla, and Microsoft incurring notable declines. Even so, the S&P 500 still notched a modest weekly gain and remains on track for its second consecutive annual increase of more than 20%-something not seen since 1997-1998.After a period of volatility, oil prices have risen on the back of U.S. inventory drawdowns and hopes of additional stimulus in China, as noted by The Rio Times. Investors are closely watching Chinese PMI data due later tonight, which could further influence oil demand forecasts if manufacturing activity surprises to the upside.Read more...Gold experienced a mild pullback amid typical year-end trading lulls and uncertainty surrounding the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy path, according to recent reports. While inflation concerns remain a supportive factor for the precious metal, a stronger dollar is capping gains.Read more.. .Bitcoin continues its rollercoaster ride, recently dipping to US93,550, with analysts split on near-term direction. As covered here, some foresee a rebound fueled by ongoing interest in cryptocurrency ETFs, while others warn of potential short-term profit-taking and macro headwinds.Read more...The Rio Times notes that the greenback climbed past R$6.20 last week as traders weighed fresh Brazilian economic data. Brazil's Central Bank interventions-through swaps and spot market sales-remain a key factor to watch.Read more...Fiscal uncertainties continue to drive up local yields. According to recent articles, markets are pricing in potential further hikes if inflation accelerates and fiscal deficits expand.Read more...There are signs of slight optimism in Brazil's industrial sector, as reported. However, questions remain about the sustainability of this improvement amid global and domestic headwinds.Read more...Brazil's economy tells a compelling story through its inflation figures. The country's two main inflation measures, released on December 27, 2024, have both exceeded the central bank's target, but in strikingly different ways.The General Market Price Index (IGP-M) soared to 6.54% in 2024, while the Extended National Consumer Price Index-15 (IPCA-15) reached 4.71%.Read more...Pulp and paper giant Suzano has publicly dispelled reports of acquiring a U.S.-based cellulose company, per The Rio Times. The company's shares were initially volatile but have stabilized following the denial.Read more...A planned R1.5 billion capital raise by Hidrovias do Brasil has hit turbulence due to uncertain economic conditions, as highlighted here. The waterway logistics firm faces mounting skepticism from investors amid broader market volatility.Read more...Today's data points-particularly the Gross Debt-to-GDP ratio-will offer clues on Brazil's fiscal standing as 2024 concludes. Elevated debt levels could stoke further concerns about the country's risk profile, especially if global investors continue favoring safer assets.International developments also loom large: U.S. Chicago PMI and Pending Home Sales data will shape sentiment on American growth prospects, while Chinese PMI prints may drive commodity prices-a critical factor for Brazilian exports.All eyes will remain on the Brazilian real's exchange rate. If the dollar persists above R6.20, the Central Bank may ramp up interventions. 