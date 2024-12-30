International Left-Handers Day: Are Left-Handers More Creative Than Right-Handers?

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Zahra Rashidi

August 13 marks International Left-Handers Day. Research has shown that left-handed individuals predominantly use the right side of their brain, while the left side, which coordinates artistic and creative tasks, remains engaged. This day serves as a reminder to respect differences in a predominantly right-handed society.

Scientific research suggests that hand dominance may indicate a complex hereditary pattern. Studies indicate that if both parents are left-handed, there is a 26% chance their child will also be left-handed. However, identifying a specific gene or set of genes responsible for hand dominance has proven challenging.

Data reveals that left-handed individuals make up approximately 10% of any given population. This day also provides an opportunity to raise public awareness about the needs and challenges faced by left-handed people.

Sahar, a 22-year-old left-handed individual, shared with Khaama Press that many of the tools she uses daily are designed for right-handed people, causing delays in her tasks. She added,“Sometimes I try to use my right hand for various tasks, which is a significant challenge.”

Many tools and amenities today, such as single-arm desks in schools and universities, computer mice, camera shutters, right-handed keyboards, and even driving regulations, are designed for right-handed users.

Sara, the mother of a six-year-old left-handed child, told Khaama Press that her son, despite his young age, shows remarkable intelligence and memory. She said,“Initially, we tried to force him to use his right hand, but now we encourage him to use his left.”

Sara also noted that her son's handwriting is notably beautiful compared to other children. Psychologists believe left-handed people often have a higher ability to use both sides of their bodies, as their brain hemispheres communicate more efficiently compared to right-handed individuals.

Research indicates that hand dominance reflects the dominance of either the left or right hemisphere of the brain. Among left-handed individuals, the right hemisphere is dominant, while the left hemisphere is dominant among right-handed individuals. People can be categorized into four types based on hand dominance: left-handed, right-handed, mixed-handed, and ambidextrous. Most people are right-handed, while only 10% are left-handed.

Ambidextrous individuals use both hands for different tasks, and ambidexterity typically requires practice and guidance. Verbal processing occurs in the left hemisphere, while visual-spatial processing happens in the right hemisphere. Right-handed individuals benefit from the organized division of labor, while left-handed individuals might use both hemispheres for verbal processing.

The exact factors determining hand dominance remain a mystery, with only a few theories proposed to explain this trait. International Left-Handers Day was suggested in 1976 and officially recognized in 1992 to bring awareness to the challenges faced by this segment of society.

International Left-Handers Day highlights the unique challenges faced by left-handed individuals and emphasizes the need for greater accommodation in a predominantly right-handed world. As society becomes more aware of these challenges, it is essential to foster inclusivity and understanding, ensuring that everyone, regardless of hand dominance, can access tools and opportunities suited to their needs.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram