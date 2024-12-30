Al Gharafa Stun Al Arabi Al Rayyan Crush Al Wakrah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Defending champions Al Arabi suffered another loss as Al Gharafa secured a thrilling 90-83 win in their Qatar League Round 7 match yesterday.

At the Qatar Basketball Federation's (QBF) Indoor Hall, Nedim emerged as the star of the game, delivering an outstanding performance with 30 points, nine rebounds and four assists to help his team earn their second win of the season.

Mark Alkhoury was another standout player for Al Gharafa, scoring 27 points and making three rebounds and four assists in his 40 minutes on the court. The duo was supported by Ja'cor Danik Nelson who added 17 points and five rebounds.

Al Arabi, despite the loss, put up a strong fight. Mustafa Hussein Ali Ahmed made the biggest contribution to their score, also making six rebounds and three assists. Elmedin Kikanovic added 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to register a double-double, but the result came in favour of Al Gharafa. Al Arabi are in second place in the standings, with 10 points from four wins, while Al Gharafa climbed one spot to eighth place.

Tyler James Lee Harris (left) was the star of the match for Al Rayyan.

Earlier, at the same venue, Tyler James Lee Harris was the standout player as table toppers Al Rayyan delivered a spectacular performance to overpower Al Wakrah with a decisive 112-80 victory.

The US-born Qatar international scored 25 points while making three rebounds and four assists during his 32.2-minute stay on the court.

Apart from the six foot nine inch tall Harris, Qatar's 16-year-old Abdulla Yassin Mousa also made a valuable contribution, adding 21 points in addition to making a rebound and four assists.

Demarquis D'Angelo Bost also impressed, delivering a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. Meho Haracic added 15 points and 7 rebounds, while Justin Jamel Wright-Foreman added 14 points and 7 assists.

Sindou Ismael Diallo played a key role in trying to revive Al Wakrah's hopes, but the US guard couldn't help his team succumb to their fifth defeat of the season despite scoring 25 points, also making four rebounds and four assists.

Efstathios Nerantzakis-coached Al Rayyan have now won all seven of their matches in the season, raising their points tally to 14. On the other hand, Al Wakrah are in sixth place with two wins.