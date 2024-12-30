Qatar welcomes over 5 million tourists this year

(MENAFN) Qatar Tourism, the governing body of the country's tourism sector, announced on Sunday that Qatar welcomed over five million visitors in 2024, marking a significant 25 percent increase in international arrivals compared to the previous year. This milestone highlights the country's growing appeal as a travel destination.



Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, head of Qatar Tourism, expressed that surpassing five million visitors was a major achievement for the country, bringing Qatar closer to its goal of becoming one of the world's fastest-growing and family-friendly premier destinations. This accomplishment is seen as a key step in realizing Qatar’s broader tourism ambitions.



Al Kharji further emphasized that the sales of 10 million room nights in 2024 demonstrate the success of Qatar's tourism strategy. The steady growth in the number of visitors and the demand for accommodations signals that the country is becoming an increasingly attractive option for international travelers.



Looking ahead, Qatar aims to continue this momentum by nearly tripling visitor numbers, doubling in-destination spending, and increasing tourism’s contribution to the national GDP to between 10 and 12 percent. These targets reflect Qatar’s vision of expanding its tourism sector and solidifying its position on the global tourism map.

MENAFN30122024000045015839ID1109040859