Gas explosion at Egyptian Police Academy in Cairo leaves 3 dead

(MENAFN) A gas explosion occurred at the Egyptian Police Academy in Cairo on Sunday night, leading to the tragic deaths of three individuals, as confirmed by the Egyptian Interior Ministry on Monday. The explosion resulted in the loss of one police officer's life, as well as two civilians who were also caught in the blast. The victims were identified, and their families have been informed of the tragic incident.



The explosion took place during routine maintenance work in a warehouse located on the academy's grounds. Authorities believe the gas explosion occurred while workers were handling or servicing equipment in the facility, though the exact cause of the blast is still under investigation. The authorities have assured the public that a thorough inquiry will take place to determine the full circumstances behind the tragic event.



The incident has raised concerns about the safety of maintenance activities in sensitive areas like police academies, where hazardous materials and equipment are frequently handled. The Interior Ministry has expressed its deep condolences to the families of the victims and is taking steps to support those affected by the explosion, including any officers and staff members who may have been witnesses or were impacted by the event.



An official investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway, and authorities are working to gather more information as they look into the incident. As the inquiry progresses, it is expected that additional details will be made available, shedding light on the circumstances that led to this devastating tragedy. The explosion underscores the importance of safety protocols in places where hazardous work is carried out, particularly in government and security facilities.

