Qatar-Saudi Arabia roundtable fosters investment opportunities

(MENAFN) The Qatar-Saudi Arabia Development Roundtable convened on Sunday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, co-chaired by HE Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki, Undersecretary of Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and HE Ibrahim bin Yousef Almubarak, Assistant Minister of Investment and CEO of the Saudi Investment Marketing Authority (SIPA).



The event aimed to strengthen bilateral investment ties and explore collaborative opportunities in sectors such as real estate, sports, and entrepreneurship. Representatives from government entities and major companies from both nations participated in the discussions.



In his opening speech, HE Al Malki highlighted that these joint forums serve as a valuable platform for addressing shared economic interests and fostering partnerships between Qatar and Saudi Arabia. He emphasized the alignment of both nations’ goals to deepen bilateral relations and called for increased efforts to expand investment volumes, streamline trade flows, and enhance collaboration across various industries.



He emphasized that Qatar and Saudi Arabia have shared goals and aspirations focused on strengthening their bilateral ties across multiple areas, highlighting the need to intensify efforts to boost bilateral investments, streamline trade activities, and foster collaboration in diverse sectors.

