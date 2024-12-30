The American Legion Mourns Passing Of President Carter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Legion National Commander James A. LaCoursiere, Jr., issued the following statement today concerning the passing of former President Jimmy Carter:

"President Carter was a Legionnaire, a distinguished Navy veteran and a devout Christian. His commitment to human rights and community service was respected worldwide. He lived longer than any president in American history and made the most of his post-presidential years by strongly advocating for world peace and improving the lives of the disadvantaged. His energy, integrity and humility were admired by people across the political spectrum. President Carter's wife,

Rosalynn, was a leader in mental health awareness. They will both be missed. Our condolences to the entire Carter family and the many lives that they have touched, especially in their home state of Georgia."

During an address to The American Legion's 1980 national convention, President Carter described his vision for America on the world stage. "We do not maintain our power in order to seize power from others. Our goal is to strengthen our own freedom and the freedom of others, to advance the dignity of the individual and the right of all people to justice, to a good life, and to a future secure from tyranny. In choosing our course in the world, America's strength serves American values," he said.

About The American Legion

The American Legion , the nation's largest veterans organization, is dedicated to the motto of "Veterans Strengthening America." Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to service members and veterans. It has made suicide prevention its top priority through its

Be the One mission . Nearly 1.6 million members in more than 12,000 posts across the nation and regions overseas serve their communities with a devotion to mutual helpfulness.

