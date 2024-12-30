AUIEC To Launch Arab Industries Exhibition 2025 In Iraq

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Arab Union for International Exhibitions and (AUIEC) announced during its recent meeting in Cairo the launch of a major for Arab industries, set to take place in Iraq in 2025. This initiative underscores the Union's dedication to fostering Arab industrial collaboration and enhancing trade across the region.

According to Mahmoud Jarrah, Secretary-General of AUIEC, the exhibition will serve as a comprehensive to showcase cutting-edge industrial products and technologies from Arab countries. It will highlight the vast potential of Arab industries across various sectors while promoting intra-Arab trade and facilitating the exchange of expertise and innovation.

Jarrah outlined several key goals for the exhibition:



Promoting Arab Industrial Cooperation : Strengthening communication between Arab industrial companies and institutions.

Encouraging Trade : Expanding opportunities for Arab companies to introduce their products and services to new markets. Supporting Exports : Raising global awareness of Arab products to enhance their competitiveness in international markets.

In tandem with the exhibition, AUIEC will organize an intensive training course on event and exhibition management. The program will target exhibition organizers from various Arab countries, aiming to enhance their professional skills and capacity to deliver world-class events.

Jarrah also issued a warning about fraudulent activities by entities impersonating the Union. He urged companies and institutions to verify information through official AUIEC channels to avoid falling victim to scams.

The Secretary-General extended an open invitation to Arab industrial companies and institutions to participate in this landmark event. He emphasized the importance of collaboration to ensure the exhibition's success, calling for support and the provision of necessary resources.

Earlier this month, Jarrah led a delegation to visit the Food Africa and Pacprocess exhibitions. He noted these events demonstrate the potential for Arab countries to host world-class exhibitions, citing Egypt's success in attracting nearly 1,000 local and international exhibitors. This upcoming exhibition in Iraq is positioned to further cement the region's reputation as a hub for industrial innovation and trade.

The AUIEC's announcement reflects a strategic vision for Arab industrial advancement, offering unparalleled opportunities for businesses to network, expand their reach, and contribute to regional economic growth.



