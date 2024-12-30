Fifth Child Dies From Hypothermia In Gaza Within One Week

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The of in Gaza announced on Sunday the death of 20-day-old Jumaa Al-Batran, who succumbed to severe cold and the lack of proper heating in the tents of displaced families in Deir Al-Balah, located in the central Gaza Strip. The ministry also confirmed that Al-Batran's twin brother is currently receiving in the intensive care unit of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

This tragic loss marks the fifth child to die from cold-related causes in just one week, highlighting the dire conditions faced by displaced families living in tents made of cloth and nylon. These families are struggling with a severe shortage of basic necessities, including adequate clothing, bedding, and blankets.

In addition to the child fatalities, the Ministry of Health reported that the Israeli military carried out three attacks in the past 24 hours, killing 30 people and injuring 99 others. Since the escalation of violence on October 7, 2023, the death toll has risen to 45,514, with more than 108,000 injuries recorded.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced that its members had blown up a house in which Israeli soldiers were stationed in the Al-Sikka area east of the Jabalia camp, in collaboration with the Al-Aqsa Brigades and the Al-Amoudi Brigade.

Additionally, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for targeting an Israeli“Merkava” tank with a high-explosive device. According to the brigades, the rescue force that arrived at the scene was subsequently targeted with a“Yassin 105” shell near Jabalia al-Balad, in the northern Gaza Strip.



