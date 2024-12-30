Kashmir's Patron Saint And Stir Over Omitted School Lesson

He continues to be known as Nund Rishi as well, as he was fondly called.“Nund means beautiful in Kashmiri,” said G. N. Adfar, author of 'The Alchemy of Light', a trilogy compiling verses by the mystic poet translated in English, in conversation with IANS.

“He lived 700 years ago. Kashmir has not produced another Nund Rishi,” he said.“There is no home in Kashmir-whether Muslim or non-Muslim-where people will not be aware of Nund Rishi-because his teachings are for humanity, not for a particular sect,” he added.

He explained that Rishis were people who lived in forests, away from society and devoted themselves entirely to the worship of God. With the advent of Sufism, a fundamental change of perception came along that the great wisdom that the sages held was meant for common people to practice for their relevance to be truly justified; and for that, the rishis must return to society and be open to interaction with the masses.

So, the Rishi era was marked by the return of rishis to society to share their wisdom with commoners because wisdom is meant to be applied by people for the greater good of humanity.

Though not out of alignment with mainstream belief system, the rishi's teachings were about transcending common religious practices guided by the clergy to the spiritual realm of faith.

However, Kashmir has witnessed a host of epochal changes over the past seven centuries. Notwithstanding the sweeps of these changes, Adfar vouches for the relevance of this saint in contemporary times.

“Great men are always great," he said. "His teachings are for humanity, and what was right for humanity at one point will always be right,” he asserted.

Sharing one of Nund Rishi's timeless messages, Adfar recounted that at the UN Conference on Human Environment in 1972, Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her address drew from a verse of Nund Rishi that translates as“food is safe till forests are preserved.”

Spotlighting one's personal quality of being just to another human, the author explained the saint's teaching that believing in the Almighty and acting with the spirit of justice together is held higher than dutifully engaging in prayers.