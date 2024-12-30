Turkey strengthens military ties, leads NATO operations in 2024

(MENAFN) In 2024, Turkey establishes military framework agreements with 89 nations, broadening its international partnerships, according to a statement from the National Defense on Sunday.



"Our strength is our glory," the ministry declares in a video summarizing its 2024 activities, emphasizing Turkey’s significant role in and its efforts to promote peace and stability on both regional and global levels.



This year, Ankara also finalizes military training cooperation deals with 65 nations and military financial agreements with 33 countries, as reported by the ministry.



Additionally, ongoing discussions are underway for new agreements with 42 countries for military frameworks, 13 for training cooperation, and 14 for financial cooperation arrangements.



The ministry highlights that the Turkish Armed Forces, the second-largest military force in NATO, assumed command of pivotal NATO missions in 2024, including the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group-2 and the Standing NATO Maritime Group-2.



Moreover, Turkish forces lead the counter-piracy Combined Task Force 151 and occupy the deputy commander role in NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR).

