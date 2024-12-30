Turkey expresses sorrow over South Korea plane crash

(MENAFN)

Turkey mourns the tragic airplane crash in South Korea on Sunday, which claimed the lives of 179 people, as expressed by the nation’s president.



“On behalf of myself and the nation, I extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, and to the people and of friendly South Korea,” stated Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



The Turkish Foreign also issued a message of sympathy, offering heartfelt condolences and wishing “a speedy recovery to the injured.”



According to reports, a Jeju Air 737-800 with 181 individuals on board experienced technical issues with its landing gear. The aircraft burst into flames during landing at Muan International Airport, located in the southern region of South Korea.



Authorities in South Korea reported a devastating outcome of 179 fatalities, with only two individuals surviving the crash, which occurred 288 kilometers (179 miles) southwest of Seoul, the country’s capital.

