Squad Announces Shutdown and Exciting Pivot to AI SaaS Products

(MENAFN- TTR) Bengaluru, Karnataka — In a recent announcement, Squad, the popular news and media-based social networking website that started in 2017, has disclosed its decision to shut down as the team prepares to pivot towards developing innovative solutions in the AI SaaS space.



Squad has been a significant player in the social networking landscape, known for its engaging platform that connected users through news and media. Over the years, it has garnered a loyal user base.



In a heartfelt message to the Squad community, the founder Pavan Kumar N R expressed their deepest gratitude to all users for their unwavering support and loyalty throughout the journey. They also extended a special thank you to the journalists and reporters who helped bring Squad to a global audience.



"As we evolve, we have decided to pivot our focus towards developing innovative solutions in the AI SaaS space," the statement read. "While we are pausing our current operations, we're excited to share that we will be back again with an AI SaaS product. As the saying goes, 'Every ending is a new beginning.'"



The message concluded with an assurance that the team is committed to returning with an enhanced product that will continue to serve and engage their community in new and exciting ways.



The transition marks a significant shift in Squad's strategy, aiming to leverage the growing demand for AI solutions in various industries. The founders believe that this new direction will provide a fresh start and open up new opportunities for growth and innovation.



Squad's journey may be taking a new turn, but the spirit of connection and community remains at the heart of their mission. Users and supporters are encouraged to stay tuned for more updates on the forthcoming AI SaaS product.



