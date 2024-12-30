(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

In a recent interview with Azerbaijan Television, President Ilham Aliyev offered his reflections on the tragic crash of an AZAL plane en route from Baku to Grozny, shedding light on its causes and the broader implications of the incident. The interview, most certainly answers one of the frequently asked questions: How a little country like Azerbaijan demonstrate successful diplomacy?

President Ilham Aliyev began by detailing how he received the devastating news during his flight to St. Petersburg for the CIS Summit.“While on board the plane, I was informed about the crash in Aktau. I immediately instructed the relevant state bodies to take all necessary actions. My primary concern was ensuring that the investigation was conducted promptly and fairly,” the President stated. This proactive approach underscores his unwavering commitment to swift decision-making during emergencies.

In his interview, the President elaborated on the series of immediate measures he ordered. Among them was the establishment of a State Commission to oversee the investigation.“I instructed the creation of a State Commission without delay. A delegation composed of representatives from the relevant state bodies was dispatched to Aktau to cooperate with Kazakh authorities and to address the situation firsthand,” he said. This rapid response reflected his determination to leave no stone unturned in uncovering the facts behind the crash.

President Ilham Aliyev also highlighted the importance of international cooperation in managing such incidents.“We received full support from the Kazakh authorities, who immediately opened an investigation and provided assistance to our delegation on the ground,” he noted. His comments reflected the diplomatic acumen required to navigate such an event while maintaining strong bilateral relations.

“This was not an accident”

One of the most significant revelations from the head of state's interview was his acknowledgment that the plane crash was not merely a technical failure but the result of an external attack.

“The investigation revealed that the crash was caused by a missile strike,” he said, adding that this fact was later confirmed in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Putin's call to apologize for the incident and acknowledge Russia's role demonstrated the influence of President Aliyev's leadership in securing accountability on an international scale.“Such tragedies cannot be justified. However, the admission of responsibility is a step toward preventing such occurrences in the future,” President Aliyev remarked.

Reflection of values: people and state above all

The President's handling of the crisis demonstrated his deep sense of responsibility toward the Azerbaijani people.“From the moment I received the news, my focus was on protecting the interests of our citizens and ensuring justice for those affected,” he stated. His actions reinforced his reputation as a leader who prioritizes the needs of the nation in both domestic and international affairs.

The President's insistence on transparency and accountability also sent a strong message about Azerbaijan's expectations of its international partners.“In situations like this, the truth must prevail, no matter how difficult it may be,” he asserted. His principled stance highlighted the importance of maintaining integrity and trust between nations.

The AZAL plane crash in Aktau was a tragic event, but it also underscored the critical role of leadership in times of crisis. President Aliyev's swift and effective response, as well as his ability to navigate the complex diplomatic and technical challenges of the situation, exemplified his commitment to his nation's sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.

Through his decisive actions and thoughtful remarks, President Aliyev reminded the world of the importance of strong leadership grounded in the values of accountability, justice, and compassion. As he aptly stated in the interview,“The interests of Azerbaijan and its people will always come first. That is my duty as President.”

This incident, though tragic, reaffirmed President Aliyev's resolve to protect his people and strengthen Azerbaijan's position on the global stage. It stands as yet another testament to his guiding principle:“I am the President of every Azerbaijani citizen.”

For now, this is the most and the best appropriate response to the incident. Due to this determination and principled stance, Russian President Vladimir Putin later reached out to the Azerbaijani leader to express his apologies. During this conversation, it was confirmed that the plane crash was the result of a missile attack.. With that the threat of a new geopolitical crisis has mostly been averted. Moving forward, the focus will be on the "black box."