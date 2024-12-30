(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
In a recent interview with Azerbaijan Television, President
Ilham Aliyev offered his reflections on the tragic crash of an AZAL
plane en route from Baku to Grozny, shedding light on its causes
and the broader implications of the incident. The interview, most
certainly answers one of the frequently asked questions: How a
little country like Azerbaijan demonstrate successful
diplomacy?
President Ilham Aliyev began by detailing how he received the
devastating news during his flight to St. Petersburg for the CIS
Summit.“While on board the plane, I was informed about the crash
in Aktau. I immediately instructed the relevant state bodies to
take all necessary actions. My primary concern was ensuring that
the investigation was conducted promptly and fairly,” the President
stated. This proactive approach underscores his unwavering
commitment to swift decision-making during emergencies.
In his interview, the President elaborated on the series of
immediate measures he ordered. Among them was the establishment of
a State Commission to oversee the investigation.“I instructed the
creation of a State Commission without delay. A delegation composed
of representatives from the relevant state bodies was dispatched to
Aktau to cooperate with Kazakh authorities and to address the
situation firsthand,” he said. This rapid response reflected his
determination to leave no stone unturned in uncovering the facts
behind the crash.
President Ilham Aliyev also highlighted the importance of
international cooperation in managing such incidents.“We received
full support from the Kazakh authorities, who immediately opened an
investigation and provided assistance to our delegation on the
ground,” he noted. His comments reflected the diplomatic acumen
required to navigate such an event while maintaining strong
bilateral relations.
“This was not an accident”
One of the most significant revelations from the head of state's
interview was his acknowledgment that the plane crash was not
merely a technical failure but the result of an external
attack.
“The investigation revealed that the crash was caused by a
missile strike,” he said, adding that this fact was later confirmed
in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
President Putin's call to apologize for the incident and
acknowledge Russia's role demonstrated the influence of President
Aliyev's leadership in securing accountability on an international
scale.“Such tragedies cannot be justified. However, the admission
of responsibility is a step toward preventing such occurrences in
the future,” President Aliyev remarked.
Reflection of values: people and state above
all
The President's handling of the crisis demonstrated his deep
sense of responsibility toward the Azerbaijani people.“From the
moment I received the news, my focus was on protecting the
interests of our citizens and ensuring justice for those affected,”
he stated. His actions reinforced his reputation as a leader who
prioritizes the needs of the nation in both domestic and
international affairs.
The President's insistence on transparency and accountability
also sent a strong message about Azerbaijan's expectations of its
international partners.“In situations like this, the truth must
prevail, no matter how difficult it may be,” he asserted. His
principled stance highlighted the importance of maintaining
integrity and trust between nations.
The AZAL plane crash in Aktau was a tragic event, but it also
underscored the critical role of leadership in times of crisis.
President Aliyev's swift and effective response, as well as his
ability to navigate the complex diplomatic and technical challenges
of the situation, exemplified his commitment to his nation's
sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.
Through his decisive actions and thoughtful remarks, President
Aliyev reminded the world of the importance of strong leadership
grounded in the values of accountability, justice, and compassion.
As he aptly stated in the interview,“The interests of Azerbaijan
and its people will always come first. That is my duty as
President.”
This incident, though tragic, reaffirmed President Aliyev's
resolve to protect his people and strengthen Azerbaijan's position
on the global stage. It stands as yet another testament to his
guiding principle:“I am the President of every Azerbaijani
citizen.”
For now, this is the most and the best appropriate response to
the incident. Due to this determination and principled stance,
Russian President Vladimir Putin later reached out to the
Azerbaijani leader to express his apologies. During this
conversation, it was confirmed that the plane crash was the result
of a missile attack.. With that the threat of a new geopolitical
crisis has mostly been averted. Moving forward, the focus will be
on the "black box."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.