Partisans Scout Russian Black Sea Fleet's 91St Shipyard In Sevastopol

The movement reported this on , according to Ukrinform.

"The focuses on restoring the technical readiness of ships and vessels. Given that no new units are being produced, ship repair plays a crucial role in maintaining the fleet's combat capability under current conditions," the post said.

The agents also gathered intelligence on the 68th Brigade of Water Area Protection Ships (military unit 26977), stationed nearby in Striletska Bay. This included details about the brigade's operating schedule, transport, equipment, and personnel.

Atesh said that in late November, smoke was observed in Striletska Bay following Ukrainian drone strikes, hinting that similar operations are likely to occur again.

The guerrillas are constantly monitoring military facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea and relaying collected information to Ukrainian forces for proper planning.