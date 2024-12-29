Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3212875 KUWAIT -- The State of Kuwait extended sympathy and solidarity with the friendly Republic of Korea following the tragic plane crash at Muan International Airport, which led to a number of deaths and injuries.

3212890 KUWAIT -- of Interior Fahad Yusuf honored at Seif Palace three Special Forces members for their sincere efforts made to enhance humanitarian values, and support fans during the matches of Arabian Gulf Cup, KhaleejZain 26.

3212894 RIYADH -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar strongly condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards by settlers, terming it a blatant violation of international law and an act of provocation to the feelings of Muslims worldwide.

3212843 TOKYO -- South Korea's firefighting agency declared 176 dead and three missing in Jeju Air plane crash in Muan. (end)



