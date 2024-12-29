Russian Shelling Leaves Two People Injured In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 29, the Russian forces carried out an artillery strike on the village of Zahryzove in Kharkiv region; as a result, two people were injured.

This was reported on Telegram by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, as conveyed by Ukrinform.

According to the investigation, at around 15:00 on December 29, the Russian launched an artillery attack on the village of Zahryzove in Borivsk community of Izium district.

"Two civilians were injured: a 63-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman. The persons were taken to the hospital," the message states.

As a result of the shelling, private homes were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the village of Dvorichna in Kharkiv region, a man was killed due to an enemy drone attack.