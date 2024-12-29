Jordan Offers Condolences To South Korea Following Plane Crash

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 29 (Petra) – The of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs on Sunday extended its heartfelt condolences to the and people of the Republic of Korea in the wake of a tragic plane crash at Muan International Airport that resulted in hundreds of casualties and several injuries.The ministry's spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, expressed the Kingdom's solidarity with South Korea during this difficult time. He offered condolences to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery for those in the incident.