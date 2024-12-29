عربي


Jordan Offers Condolences To South Korea Following Plane Crash

12/29/2024 2:02:03 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 29 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs on Sunday extended its heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the Republic of Korea in the wake of a tragic plane crash at Muan International Airport that resulted in hundreds of casualties and several injuries.
The ministry's spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, expressed the Kingdom's solidarity with South Korea during this difficult time. He offered condolences to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery for those injured in the incident.

