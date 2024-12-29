Jordan Offers Condolences To South Korea Following Plane Crash
Date
12/29/2024 2:02:03 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 29 (Petra) – The Ministry
of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs on Sunday extended its heartfelt condolences to the government
and people of the Republic of Korea in the wake of a tragic plane crash at Muan International Airport that resulted in hundreds of casualties and several injuries.
The ministry's spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, expressed the Kingdom's solidarity with South Korea during this difficult time. He offered condolences to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery for those injured
in the incident.
MENAFN29122024000117011021ID1109039547
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.