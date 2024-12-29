Preparations For Al-Baha Winter Festival

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Al-Baha – Asdaf News:

Preparations are complete for the launch of the Al-Baha Winter Festival, with more than 67 parks, gardens, and 14 sports and walkways ready to welcome visitors and residents. The festival will showcase a rich lineup of activities and attractions across the Tihama governorates, including Al-Mikhwah, Qilwah, Al-Hijrah, and Ghamid Al-Zinad, highlighting the region's cultural, historical, and natural treasures.

Secretary of the Al-Baha Region and Chairman of the Executive Committee for the Al-Baha Winter Festival Dr. Ali bin Mohammed Al-Sawat announced that the event will feature over 280 recreational, cultural, sports, and social activities designed to cater to all age groups and interests.

Dr. Al-Sawat emphasized Tihama's unique climatic and environmental diversity, which stretches from the Red Sea coast to the peaks of the Sarawat Mountains. The region's flowing valleys, green plains, and the majestic Shada Mountain provide breathtaking views and a serene escape for visitors. Complemented by a variety of restaurants, cafés, and shopping destinations, the area has become a prime attraction for tourists looking to enjoy the winter season in the Kingdom.

With its rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and diverse activities, the Al-Baha Winter Festival promises an unforgettable experience for all who attend